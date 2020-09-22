‘A bunch of madness:' Emotional frontline worker reacts to barricades at Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Children’s Hospital took a preventative measure ahead of the Breonna Taylor announcement by barricading its building Tuesday.
Passersby told WAVE 3 News they were shocked to see a place of care and healing, a staple in downtown Louisville, taking such drastic measures.
“I’m sick of it, sick of everything that’s negative around here,” Frances Johnson said. “Nobody says they love you anymore, no one says they care about you anymore, it’s wrong.”
An emotional Johnson said she wears a lot of hats; she’s a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and frontline worker. She said she’s tired of hearing “Code Blue,” which means a fatality, and has been an all-too-common expression used recently in local emergency rooms and trauma units.
When Johnson saw what was being done to the hospital, she said it doesn’t sit well for her, adding that she has done what she can to try to spread joy during the times of a pandemic and civil unrest.
“There’s too many grown people out here," she said. "They need to step up for these children. Children don’t need to see this violence. It gets to them.”
Norton said the barricades are temporary, and are meant to keep staff and patients safe. They are decorated with encouraging words of positivity and many splashes of color.
“It’s hard for me to see all this madness," Johnson said. "That’s all it is, a bunch of madness. It hurts my heart to have to go through this. If this is what it takes for them to think about what they’re doing, it needs to happen. There needs to be change in this world.”
The hospital remains open and operating within COVID-guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.