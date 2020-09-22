Coin toss to be used to start Kentucky high school basketball games in 2020-2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We see it happen at the start of every football game and now you’re going to see it at the beginning of high school basketball games in Kentucky. No, it’s not a kickoff but rather a coin toss. The KHSAA has decided during the 2020-2021 high school basketball season to not begin games with a jump ball but rather a coin toss. The home team will make the call.