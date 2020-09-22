Dates for Angel Tree applications set in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Angel Tree applications will soon be accepted for families in several southern Indiana counties.
Applications for families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott and Harrison counties will be accepted from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23.
People who live in those counties can apply online by clicking here or by calling The Salvation Army New Albany Center of Hope at (812) 944-1018.
Families who live in Washington County can apply online by clicking here. A limited number of in person appointments will be available at Southern Hills Church, located at 1645 South State Road 1355 in Salem, on Oct. 23 from 12 to 7 p.m. and Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Families in Scott County can apply in person at Austin Park on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 20. No appointment is necessary.
Families in Crawford County can apply at Marengo United Methodist Church, located at 1449 Hard Road, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
One family members is allowed per in-person appointments. Applicants must wear masks and must have all required documents including ID, proof or residence, birth certificate for each child, and proof of custody for each child if you are not the parent listed on the birth certificate.
For more information, call The Salvation Army at (812) 944-1018.
