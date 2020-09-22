FORECAST: Clouds hang tough as rain chances slim

- RAIN CHANCE: Minor rain chances this week into the weekend
- NEXT WEEK: Another push of cool air late next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be mainly cloudy overnight with uniform temperatures in the 50s.
The spiral cloud bands from Tropical Depression Beta will continue to move overhead Wednesday. With more clouds than sun at times, you can expect high temperatures in the 70s. Any rain chance is extremely low and mainly south.
The clouds won’t go anywhere Wednesday night and the small shower chance will continue as lows only drop into the 50s to near 60 degrees. The remnants of Beta move past the region. However, rain chances stay slim due to the dry air in place. Slightly better rain chances will be across southern Kentucky and Tennessee. Highs will be in the 70s.
By the weekend we’re back into the 80s. Another slight rain chance appears as a cold front approaches on Sunday, but once again moisture looks limited.
A more significant cool-down appears in the long-range by late next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s for some... brrrr!
