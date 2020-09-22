FORECAST: Clouds hover overhead; rain chances remain low

A more significant cool-down appears in the long-range by late next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s for some... brrrr! (Source: Pexels)
By Tawana Andrew | September 21, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 5:23 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCE: Minor rain chances this week into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The clouds from Beta’s remnants continue to stream overhead today. Highs max out in the 70s again this afternoon. Any rain chances today will be very small and mainly south of the Parkways. The clouds won’t go anywhere tonight and the small shower chance will continue as lows only drop to near 60 degrees.

Beta’s remnants pass by Thursday helping to keep a small rain chance in the forecast. The best rain chance will be in southern Kentucky as highs top out in the 70s yet again. Cloudy skies remain Thursday night as temperatures slide into the 50s.

Friday features partly cloudy skies and highs near 80°. A cold front brings slightly better rain chances on Sunday.

