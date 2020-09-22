FORECAST: More clouds than sun, showers for some

- THURSDAY: Rain chances higher to our south, slight chance in the city
- THIS WEEKEND: A cold front brings another rain chance
- NEXT WEEK: Another push of cool air, coolest of the season possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy overnight tonight as lows get down into the 50s. We’ll stay rain-free through Wednesday morning.
Wednesday is another day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. We’ll have a very small shower chance later in the day, but as that description would lead you to believe, the vast majority of us will stay dry.
The clouds won’t go anywhere Wednesday night and the small shower chance will continue as lows only drop into the 50s to near 60 degrees.
There’s a slightly better shower chance in our forecast for Thursday as the northern fringe of Tropical Depression Beta moves through. Due to the dry air in place now, it’ll be hard to see much rainfall out of this, if any. Highs will be in the 70s.
A cold front will move into the area on Sunday bringing a slightly better chance for showers. Next week another cold front looks poised to bring the area the coolest temperatures of the season with highs in the 60s.
