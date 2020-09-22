Goode Morning Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Welcome to Autumn!
My favorite season of the year, though it is also my allergies favorite season of the year :)
The good news is that we are going to actually get some fall weather unlike the record heat in the upper 90s we witnessed last year.
In fact, more cool shots of air are showing up as we move into October. Will we pick up an early frost this year? Too early to say as wind speeds and cloud cover are key factors with that...and we just can’t predict that far out when it comes to those details. But the temperature part is at least putting us in that territory to watch it carefully.
While there are rain chances ahead, I don’t see anything excessive showing up right now.
Have a Goode one!
