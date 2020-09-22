Gov. Beshear: 824 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 7 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear provided another update on the commonwealth’s fight against the COVID pandemic.
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the governor reminded everyone to make sure they are registered to vote. The deadline to register is October 5 at 4 p.m.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 9. The website to check voter registration or request an absentee ballot in Kentucky can be found here at govoteky.com.
“Everyone’s got an opinion. If you do, and I know you do, make sure you exercise that right to vote,” Beshear said.
Beshear commented that as of Tuesday, it’s been reported over 200,000 Americans have died due to the virus.
“It’s difficult to comprehend,” Beshear said. “This virus is deadly, it’s real, and it is harmful.”
Tuesday’s update confirmed 824 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, with 134 of those cases reported as kids 18 or under.
Beshear said the positivity rate has jumped up after being under four percent, now reporting a 4.52 percent positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
There are now 62,731 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky.
Seven new deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,119.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s update included:
- 511 patients currently hospitalized
- 133 patients currently within ICU
- 73 patients on a ventilator
- Long-term care facilities: 31 new resident cases, 50 new staff cases, 40 new deaths reported
The governor also mentioned that while Ohio has placed out guidance for Halloween this year, Kentucky’s guidance is not ready to be reported at this time.
When asked, Beshear said he would not be able to comment on Ky. AG Daniel Cameron’s investigation on the shooting death of Breonna Taylor or an announcement of a decision. He said that he has been in talks with Cameron’s office during the investigation.
Beshear also said that the commonwealth has been approved for three additional weeks of $400 in unemployment benefits by FEMA. This will apply to the weeks of August 22, 29, and September 5. The governor said that payments will be automatically processed to those who qualify for the funds.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
