JCPS creates website helping students, staff prepare for upcoming election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is creating a way for students and staff to prepare for this year’s upcoming election.
The school system announced a new website containing information to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and teach about the upcoming election process.
The announcement was delivered in a conference by JCPS Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio reminded all students and staff the importance of registering to vote.
“I think its very important to be civically engaged, and to encourage our students and our staff no matter what side of the aisle that they are on, (to) make sure they play an active role in democracy,” Pollio said.
JCPS’s Social Studies department helped develop the website, containing registration links and important facts for students, reminding them they can register to vote as long as they turn 18 by November 3.
The website is now live, and can be viewed here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.