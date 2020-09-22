Man cleared in fatal Bardstown stabbing charged with new crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Bardstown man who died after he was stabbed to death in April said they will continue their quest for justice, even after a Nelson County Grand Jury chose not to indict the alleged attacker.
“It’s painful; unreal,” Marilyn Keene, Jamie Keene’s mother, said. “I don’t know, I can’t find any other words to describe it than that.”
Keene spoke with WAVE 3 News while standing across the street from the home where she said her son was stabbed to death.
“It just pains me to know that he was in a place where he thought he was safe with someone that he thought that he knew, and they ended up taking his life, so it’s painful,” Keene said.
Keene and family friend, Lakecia Copeland, hoped the alleged attacker, Jonathan Silva, would be held responsible for Keene’s death. However, last week, the grand jury chose not to indict Silva because it found he acted in self-defense.
“It was total shock and devastation,”Keene said. “It was like going back and reliving all of this again.”
Silva is now in jail for a different crime. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Silva and Keene’s family, including his brother Jordan, coincidentally saw each other while driving on the road last Friday. Deputies said Silva used a stolen gun and shot into the air twice as Keene’s family and others, including two children, were close by.
Silva was charged with eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and deputies said more charges could come as the investigation continues.
Despite that, Keene and Copeland told WAVE 3 News they will continue to protest and search for more answers into Keene’s death.
“(The family) has not been able to grieve or mourn, because all they know right now is - fight for justice for Jamie,” Copeland said.
Silva is scheduled for a court hearing on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.