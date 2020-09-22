More holdups in case against LMPD officers convicted of sexually abusing children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is named in a lawsuit in federal court asking for up to $6 million dollars in damages for their role in sexual abuse of minors.
The lawsuit also names several officers, including Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, who have already been convicted and sentenced on state charges.
The convictions came as part of the investigation into the abuse of children in the LMPD Explorer Program.
This lawsuit is on the behalf of seven victims.
In a virtual meeting Tuesday, attorneys from both sides discussed where the case stood.
Attorney for the victims, Tad Thomas, said they still have a lot of work to do, and that they’ve been met with a number of setbacks, especially due to the ongoing pandemic.
Thomas said they still have hundreds of thousands of documents they’ve yet to receive as part of discovery, and they’re behind in depositions.
They haven’t been able to finish deposing Brandon Wood and Kenneth Betts because of COVID-19 outbreaks in the prisons where the two are serving their sentences.
Thomas also talked about several phones and iPads that could potentially contain child pornography that are currently in possession of LMPD.
LMPD’s attorney Jeff Phillips said they’re working with the FBI to figure out what they can do with them.
At this rate, attorneys for both sides of the lawsuit don’t believe they’ll be able to get everything done by the given date next summer.
Judge Colin Lindsay agreed to move back the deadline for discovery 90 days.
There is still an ongoing FBI investigation into this case.
The case is against eight officers in total, including Curtis Flaherty, a former LMPD Major who was promoted after the allegations surfaced and was the head of LMPD’s Explorer program.
The other names listed include Julie Schmidt, Matthew Gelhausen and Bradley Schuhmann, who is alleged to have sexually abused a female Explorer in his car and sent her sexually explicit pictures.
