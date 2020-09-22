Pineville police claims ‘ambushed’ officer shot himself, altered facts

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB / PPD) - The Pineville Police Department says the officer who was allegedly ambushed on Sunday night actually shot himself.
PPD says the officer, identified as John Goulart Jr., shot himself, concealed his weapon, and altered the facts.
Goulart Jr. has been charged with one count of criminal mischief and one count of malfeasance in office. He has been booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and his bond will be set by a Rapides Parish District Judge. He has also been placed on administrative leave.
PPD says Goulart Jr. originally claimed he was shot once in the leg and a second shot hit the rear door of his police unit while he was at a shopping center at the corner of Military Highway and Donahue Ferry Road.
Original Details (9-21-2020):
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB / PPD) - A Pineville police officer claimed that he was ambushed Sunday night around 11:20 p.m. while exiting his patrol unit at a shopping center at the corner of Military Highway and Donahue Ferry Road.
The officer, identified as John Goulart Jr., said he was struck once in the leg and a second shot hit the rear door of the unit.
Deputy Chief Darrell Basco, the Pineville Public Information Officer, said this based on these claims: “There were shots fired at the officer. The officer didn’t return fire on anybody. He was exiting the patrol vehicle at the shopping center whenever he was ambushed by an unknown person at this time and two shots were fired. One striking him, and the other hit the vehicle.”
