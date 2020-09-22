Ronald McDonald House temporarily moves families from downtown location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ronald McDonald House has temporarily moved families from their downtown Louisville location.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, a non-profit organization that provides shelter for children receiving nearby hospitalization and their families, has said it is moving families temporarily from its First Street location amid possible operational challenges downtown.
A statement from Hal Hedley, Chief Executive Officer of RMHC Kentuckiana, said that the safety and security of staff and the families they serve is top priority, and with the growing uncertainty in the downtown area, families have been temporarily moved to a nearby hotel.
“We look forward to welcoming these families back as soon as possible," Hedley said in the statement.
The statement said that security personnel are in place at the facility in order to ensure its safety.
