Some JCPS schools make travel changes awaiting Breonna Taylor decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wait for an announcement in the Breonna Taylor case is also impacting JCPS. Some coaches and teachers were notified by emails, they may have to press pause for now on games, practices, and the use of classrooms for Non-Traditional Instruction.
The concern involves only a handful of schools where teachers, students or coaches would be traveling through the downtown area.
“We have decided just to err on the side of caution with our students and staff,” Moore High School Principal Traci Morris Hunt said. “We have both away and home games scheduled for today.”
Hunt tells us she sent an email to her athletic director and staffers about canceling soccer practices and games Tuesday night, even though they are taking on Bullitt Central.
Her concern isn’t about where the games are played, it’s about her students getting home safely.
“If our students were out a little bit later and came back and had to transport themselves or take public transportation to get to their homes, they might be involved in situations that way," Hunt said.
Schools currently canceling practices and games for fall sports like soccer and volleyball for the time being are: Butler, Central, Doss, Iroquois and Moore. Other schools are still deciding.
Morris and other principals are also cautioning teachers who are using their classrooms for NTI about coming in if they don’t feel safe.
“Safety is always a top priority for our students and our staff right now,” JCPS Chief Communications and Community Relations Officer Renee Murphy said. “We know some schools have communicated with their instructional team encouraging them to go ahead and stay home today.”
Murphy says it’s up to individual schools to make that decision as the week goes on, but the district isn’t changing operations at any buildings except one.
“We have one site, Ahrens and Brown School, the area where there are traffic restrictions now,” Murphy explained. “That corridor between 1st and 9th and Broadway and River Road, so were making adjustments to our second shift custodians in that building.”
For now, individual schools will continue to communicate with JCPS and make decisions on a day to day basis.
