TARC closes stops, detours in effect due to downtown barricades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – TARC and TARC3 detours are in effect following barricades that were placed in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning.
Stops for all routes between Broadway and River Road and between First and Ninth streets will be closed, according to TARC. Routes will otherwise run on a normal schedule.
The detour is in effect until further notice.
A list of closed stops and nearest alternate stops can be found by clicking here or by calling TARC customer service at (502) 585-1234.
