Westport Road, Bashford Manor Target stores boarded up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some places aren’t taking any chances if riots break out in downtown Louisville following a possible announcement in the Breonna Taylor case this week.
In late May and early June, there were instances of burglary and looting in pockets across the city as far away from downtown as South Dixie and the Lyndon area.
Though they are a 20-minute drive from downtown Louisville, plywood boards are covering doors and windows of the Target stores on Westport Road and near Bashford Manor.
There has not been an announcement if the stores' hours are changing.
