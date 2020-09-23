Best Buy hiring for holiday season

September 23, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Best Buy is hosting job fairs to hire people for the upcoming holiday season.

The job fairs will be hosted at Best Buy stores on Sept. 24, Sept. 25, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 from noon to 7 p.m.

Jobs could be offered on the spot, according to the company.

Pay starts at $15 an hour with a flexible schedule and an employee discount. Open positions include sales, customer service, car install technicians and more.

