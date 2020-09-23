Breonna Taylor: Grand jury to announce findings Wednesday

At a hastily-called midday news conference (watch it live in the video player above), Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that beginning Wednesday, a 72-hour curfew will be enacted, prohibiting people to be on city streets from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The goal is to allow protesters to gather and express their opinions during daylight, but once night falls, anyone not going to work or church or seeking medical services needs to remain indoors.