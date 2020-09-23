Celebrities, Louisville leaders share reactions following grand jury announcement in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorneys, city leaders and celebrities took to social media to share their reactions following a grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
During an announcement Wednesday, the grand jury found former Louisville Metro Police Department Det. Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to the deadly March 13 raid on Taylor’s apartment.
During an announcement Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron stated two other officers involved, Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jon Mattingly, were found to be justified in using their force.
Attorney Ben Crump called the decision “outrageous and offensive."
Former UofL player and current Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said he was at a loss for words:
Actress Kerry Washington said:
Martin Luther King III said it was a “sad day for America and for justice.”
Attica Scott said “Cameron did not deliver justice today and neither did the grand jury.”
Louisville councilman elect Jecorey Arthur tweeted:
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown said:
Jumaane Williams said:
Bellarmine University president Susan Donovan said:
