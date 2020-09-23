Committee meets for 1st time on relocating Confederate monument in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The committee selected to discuss the relocation of a Confederate monument outside the Daviess County Courthouse held a virtual meeting on Wednesday.
This committee is expected to find a new location for the monument by early March of 2021.
Commissioners unanimously decided in August the statue would be moved after sitting on the courthouse lawn for 120 years.
Five members have been appointed to the Confederate Monument Relocation Committee to determine the future home of the statue.
Each committee member will be responsible for taking public comments on the new location.
