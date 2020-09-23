Evansville mother robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

“And then, he looks at me with my keys in my hand after he picks up the wallet,” Jenkins stared. “He turns and he said “hand me your (expletive) keys. I’m kind of holding on to them. He is kind of walking up to me. I said ‘my keys?!’ He pulls the gun back out again and holds it towards my face. He said, ‘I said, give me your (expletive) keys before I shoot you.’ His eyes were also pierced with red as if he was trying to decide if he still wanted to go on and shoot me.”