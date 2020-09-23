Evansville mother robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is still shaken after she says her car and money were stolen during an overnight robbery.
The Marathon gas station on Southeast 8th Street is where customer Theresa Jenkins frantically made the call for help around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
“I don’t even know my license plate number; I just got my car,” Jenkins told the dispatcher. “He took everything at gunpoint.”
She believes it was a black man, possibly a teenager, about 5′6″ tall, 150 pounds with a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, who snuck up on her while she was unlocking her car. She recalled he first asked for money. Jenkins said when she questioned him, he pulled out a black handgun and pointed it towards her waist."
“And then, he looks at me with my keys in my hand after he picks up the wallet,” Jenkins stared. “He turns and he said “hand me your (expletive) keys. I’m kind of holding on to them. He is kind of walking up to me. I said ‘my keys?!’ He pulls the gun back out again and holds it towards my face. He said, ‘I said, give me your (expletive) keys before I shoot you.’ His eyes were also pierced with red as if he was trying to decide if he still wanted to go on and shoot me.”
Her stolen car is a 2009 white Ford Taurus Limited with Kentucky plates and a yellow sticker on the windshield. She has owned it for less than 2 months after going two years without a vehicle.
”It meant everything to me," Jenkins spoke of her car. “It was Godsent because he seen my struggle.”
She’s thankful to be safe but is warning others, especially women, to watch out.
“Only thing I want to add is just be careful; be aware of your surroundings,” Jenkins added.
Anyone who has information about this incident or know the location of the victim’s car is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-Crime.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.