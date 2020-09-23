Families moved from Ronald McDonald House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Families who have been living in the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Louisville were moved ahead of an expected decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
A statement released by a spokesperson for the Ronald McDonald house said:
“The safety and security of our staff and the families we serve is always our top priority at the Ronald McDonald House. With the growing uncertainty in the downtown area and potential for operational challenges, we have relocated families currently staying with us to a nearby hotel. We look forward to welcoming these families back as soon as possible. In the meantime, security personnel are in place to ensure the safety of our facility.”
Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were serving a warrant at her apartment on March 13.
For more than 100 days protesters have demanded for charges to be filed the officers involved in the shooting.
The city is now awaiting a grand jury decision on whether to indict the officers.
