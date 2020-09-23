FORECAST: Clouds hold tough as rain chances remain small

- THIS WEEKEND: Cold front arrives with a brief window for rain Sunday PM
- NEXT WEEK: Strong cold front next Tuesday with wind and much cooler weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hover overhead throughout the day. Light rain and drizzle are possible today, especially south of the Parkways. Peaks of sunshine are more likely north of I-64 which will allow highs here to reach the 70s; highs stay in the 60s further south.
Some clearing is possible overnight, as a result, valley/river fog may develop closer to sunrise on Friday. Expect lows in the 50s.
Friday looks dry and warmer with more sunshine compared to previous days. Highs look to top out in the 70s in most locations. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday as temperatures slide into the 50s and low 60s.
While the weekend begins on a dry note, a cold front brings rain for the second half of our Sunday. Highs for the weekend max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
