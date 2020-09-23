FORECAST: Lots of clouds, but little rain

- THIS WEEKEND: Cold front arrives with a brief window for rain Sunday PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see mainly cloudy skies as we head into Wednesday afternoon. Any rain chance is going to be limited to far southern areas. Highs well into the 70s north, around 70 south.
The clouds won’t go anywhere tonight and the small shower chance will continue as lows only drop to near 60 degrees.
Clouds look to hold tough with rain chances remaining low. In fact, it looks more like sprinkles than showers at this time. Due to the clouds, temperatures will struggle to warm much.
Skies will thin out a bit into the night. As a result, valley/river fog may develop closer to sunrise.
Friday features partly cloudy skies and highs near 80°. A cold front brings slightly better rain chances on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.