Goode Morning Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

Cloud cover from the leftovers of Tropical Storm Beta will keep our skies either hazy or overcast the next couple of days. While the radar will light up, getting the rain to the ground is going to be a tougher task. We’ll keep the rain chance low but not zero as the risk is there for a brief shower or drizzle but no signs of any rainfall that will make a difference with our dry ground as of late.
The weekend doesn’t look bad overall with Sunday carrying the rain chance that that is trending later in the day and brief.
All of the interesting weather action is showing up next week with a fairly strong cold front dropping down with gusty winds and chilly showers. The video will cover that setup in more detail.
Have a Goode one!
