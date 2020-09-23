Louisville Free Public Library temporarily closing all facilities through Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Free Public Library has announced all locations will be temporarily closing and suspending curbside service starting Wednesday.
A release sent by LFPL said out of caution for the safety of patrons and library staff, all locations are closed starting 1 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed through Thursday, September 24.
Curbside pickup or computer usage appointments will need to be rescheduled according to the release.
Online resources such as eBooks, downloadable audiobooks, and homework support databases will still be available during this time.
More information can be found at the Louisville Free Public Library website.
