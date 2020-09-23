Mayor Fischer speaks for first time following Breonna Taylor case decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Greg Fischer spoke Monday evening for the first time following the conclusion of the Breonna Taylor death investigation.
The mayor started by offering condolences to Breonna Taylor’s families and loved ones.
“No parent should have to go through the type of pain that (Breonna’s mother) has, and again, I’m deeply, deeply sorry for your loss,” Fischer said.
Fischer said the grand jury’s conclusion confirmed Louisville Metro Police’s decision to remove Brett Hankison from the department. Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment back in March, leading to her death.
“As was said in his termination letter, Hankison’s actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life," Fischer said. "His actions brought discredit upon himself and the department, and his conduct demanded termination.”
He said that despite the decision by Ky. AG Daniel Cameron, the investigation is far from over. The FBI is still conducting its own investigation, and Fischer said the Department of Justice will review to determine any violations of federal laws, including possible civil rights violations.
LMPD is also conducting a professional standards unit investigation according to the mayor. The chief of police will use that report to see if additional officers need further training or discipline.
“But it’s clear there are policies and procedures that must be changed,” Fischer said, “because Breonna Taylor should still be alive.”
Fischer said changes need to be made in order to make sure incidents like this don’t happen again.
“Let’s turn to each other, not on each other, in this moment of opportunity,” Fischer said. “Use your passion, your energy and your commitment to shape the city we all want. A city of peace, a city of justice, a city of opportunity, a city of equity. That is a city that all Louisvillians deserve."
Fischer said any information that does not interfere or jeopardize with criminal investigations need to be released. He also commented on if the other two officers, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, could be fired following any pending investigations.
“If at the end of the investigation, if there was a fire-able offense, certainly that would be the right thing to do,” Fischer said.
When asked if Detective Hankison has been arrested for his warrant served during the grand jury announcement, LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder said that he has not been taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police.
Hankison has since been booked in the Shelby County Detention Center, and later released around 5 p.m.
Fischer was also asked if he supported the decision from Cameron’s office.
“I support the grand jury process,” Fischer said. “Obviously I’ve not been privy to look at all the information in this part of the process, but I respect the process and where it’s taking us right now. So as the information that was considered comes out in the future, we’ll have the opportunity to weigh in on whether or not I agree on what the resolution of the case was.”
Fischer finished the conference saying “unless all of us commit to ending racism, we will be here again.”
“But our history is not our destiny,” Fischer said. “While we have much work to do, this is also the time I believe of great hope for our city and our country. I’m convinced that this movement that’s shaking our city and our country will lead to a better tomorrow, and that’s the work ahead of us. Let’s seize this opportunity.”
