Mistrial declared in baby murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re told a mistrial has been declared in the murder case against 29-year-old Jacob Bengert.
That jury took over seven hours to deliberate Tuesday evening.
We’re told that mistrial comes as the jury was deadlocked and couldn’t reach a final verdict.
Hermann says Bengert will remain in jail. A new trial date for that murder charge is expected to be set sometime in October.
29-year old Jacob Bengert is charged with murder.
Jury selection began Monday. The state wrapped up late Tuesday morning, followed by the defense.
Police say his three-month-old died from multiple blunt force trauma.
Officers say Bengert left the scene before they got there.
He was arrested the next day as the prosecution says Bengert lead police on a 30 hour, city-wide manhunt.
During the trial, state prosecutors said Bengert knowingly and willingly killed his son, and urged the jury to find Bengert guilty as charged. The defense argued Bengert didn’t kill his baby knowingly. But, the defense said Bengert did act recklessly, citing Bengert’s admission of using drugs, like heroin and meth, days before the baby’s death.
During closing arguments, Bengert’s attorney told the jury if you charge Bengert with anything, it’s reckless homicide.
The baby’s mother, 32-year old Chelsea Marksberry is charged with neglect with serious bodily injury resulting in death.
She is set to go to trial next month.
