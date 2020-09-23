5 more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear reported 796 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 5 more deaths across the Commonwealth on Wednesday.
During his daily briefing, the governor said that in the state, there have now been 63,517 total cases of COVID-19 that have killed at least 1,124 people.
Kentucky’s positivity rate stands at 4.59%. The number of tests administered has reached nearly 1.3 million in the state.
Right now, 530 people are being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital, and 123 are in the ICU.
Of the new cases, 111 are in kids under the age of 18.
Gov. Beshear spent the majority of his daily press briefing addressing the findings of the Breonna Taylor case.
