Protesters hold rally at Cleveland’s Free Stamp after Breonna Taylor ruling

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Det. Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment six months ago, a Kentucky grand jury announced on Wednesday.
In response, protesters met at the Cleveland Free Stamp to offer their reactions to the decision:
Hankison was charged for shooting 10 rounds from outside Taylor’s apartment; some of those shots ended up in adjacent units, which was why he was indicted, according to WAVE.
Taylor, 26, was shot six times by LMPD officers and was left bleeding to death on the floor of her hallway on March 13.
Officers were serving a warrant related to a narcotics investigation.
With Hankison were Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove; the trio was placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting, per department protocol.
Hankison was later fired for “blindly” shooting those 10 rounds, according to his termination letter.
The grand jury cleared Mattingly and Cosgrove.
