Protesters march in downtown Richmond following decision in Breonna Taylor case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of protesters gathered in Richmond on Wednesday night after a decision in the Breonna Taylor case came down earlier in the day.
The protesters gathered downtown after a grand jury’s decision to bring no charges against police for the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville during a drug raid gone wrong.
As soon as the decision came down on whether to charge those officers, reaction quickly spread across Central Virginia. Shortly afterward, a poster was placed on social media inviting folks to protest in Richmond’s Monroe Park.
Protesters marched chanting “no justice, no peace” and “Breonna Taylor,” among other things.
