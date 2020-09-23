Trinity vs St. X game rescheduled due to curfew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trinity Athletics tweeted Wednesday their varsity game against St. Xavier High School has been rescheduled.
The game was scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m., with limited attendance in place due to COVID-19 precautions,
Due to the 3-day citywide curfew announced by Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday, the game has been rescheduled for Friday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets sold to families for the Freshman game will be honored at the rescheduled game next week, according to a following tweet. Fan limits will remain in place for next week’s game.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.