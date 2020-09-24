Curfew forces changes in JCPS football schedules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The countywide curfew implemented by Mayor Greg Fischer due to civil unrest in Louisville has forced the Jefferson County Public Schools to alter its schedule of football games.
Mark Hebert, JCPS Communications Manager, said games scheduled to Thursday and Friday nights are being rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Information about the rescheduled football games will be shared with the families of the athletes once the new schedule is finalized.
Hebert said all other games and practices scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday will continue, but if time adjustments are needed to accommodate the curfew each schools will provide that information directly to the families.
