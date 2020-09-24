300 for 300: Empowering young women of color in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of Breonna Taylor has called for change in Louisville. Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation.
“I went out to protest just for equal rights, justice for Breonna Taylor, and all of the black and brown people who have been unjustly killed or the violence against black people,” Chastity Dotson said.
The Los Angeles actress was born and raised in Gary, Ind. When she heard about Taylor’s death, she felt compelled to create change in the community. In July, Dotson founded the 300 for 300 initiative to empower young women of color in Louisville.
“The goal of this is to permanently alter the lives of 300 girls in Louisville, Kentucky by allowing them to come forward, raise their voices, empower their stories, create compassion around who we are, create awareness about our value,” Dotson said.
The goals are to run 300 miles in eight weeks, raise $90,000, purchase 300 laptops for 300 young women, give them a platform to share their stories, and invite major corporations to help create a future trust for the girls. The non-profit has already selected three girls in Louisville, one of which is 9th grader Jinyelah.
“I felt really special because it’s like out of all the people you chose me,” Jinyelah said. “It’s 300 different black girls and I was just blessed to be chosen.”
Jinyelah and two other girls met with Dotson in downtown Louisville. Each was given personal laptops, mentorship, and guidance on future goals.
“We do zoom calls, we give speeches, we write speeches,” Jinyelah said. “We also do fun stuff, like she made a video for me, and we recorded on the bridge and just different stuff like that.”
Each girl has an assignment to write a speech about their individual story. The organization is working on a larger piece to showcase each recipient in a 2021 local art show. Jinyelah said this initiative gives them the drive they needed.
“I wrote about different black girls and how some of us are insecure about our skin, or hair,” Jinyelah said. “It won’t be like our skin won’t be a threat to nobody. We can just be free to walk around without police, nobody’s judgment. Just be us.”
