FORECAST: Light rain, mainly to the south, fades this evening

- THIS WEEKEND: Rain chances return late Sunday
- NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers & wind brings much cooler air
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any light rain or drizzle will fade along and south of the parkways. Some clearing with patchy fog will happen overnight as lows fall into the 50s for most.
Finally, some sunshine returns, especially compared to previous days Friday. Highs top out in the 70s for most locations. It will be partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low temperatures will not be as cool.
Saturday looks mainly dry but humid. While skies will be mostly cloudy at times, south winds will push highs into the 80s.
By Sunday clouds will be on the increase with a shower chance returning later in the day. Next week continues to trend unsettled with below-average temperatures.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.