FORECAST: Some clearing & patchy fog overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- THIS WEEKEND: Rain chances return late Sunday
- NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers & wind brings much cooler air
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some clearing with patchy fog will happen overnight as lows fall into the 50s for most.
The clouds may win out at times Friday, but a few peeks of late-day sunshine should help boost temperatures into the upper-70s to lower 80s. It will be partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low temperatures will not be as cool.
Saturday looks mainly dry but humid. While skies will be mostly cloudy at times, south winds will push highs into the 80s.
By Sunday clouds will be on the increase with a shower chance returning later in the day. Next week continues to trend unsettled with below-average temperatures.
