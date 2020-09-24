Health officials urge Hoosiers to get flu shots

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There have been many uncertainties as Hoosiers have made their way through the coronavirus pandemic, and the same is true now as flu season approaches.
Mixed information online led health officials in Vanderburgh County to release their own advice, just days before the official start of flu season, which usually runs from October to April, according to officials.
“We want everyone to get their flu shots annually," Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department said.
However, officials across the county say a flu shot this year could be even more important. They say some people are hesitant to get a vaccine, because they fear a flu shot could make them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.
“And that is not proven at all," Herr said. "It’s just one of those things that’s out there.”
In response to what experts are calling an “urban myth,” officials with the Vanderburgh County Health Department, in conjunction with the Board of Health and both St. Vincent and Deaconess Health Systems, sharing the message that in no way will a flu vaccine reduce your body’s ability to fight off other respiratory viruses, like COVID-19. They say, in fact, a flu shot could help build up your body’s immune system to fight infections in general.
Dr. Heidi Dunniway is the regional chief medical officer at St. Vincent.
“It does provide you with some level of protection," Dr. Dunniway said. "It’s almost like having pieces of a shield in place, and it may not be perfect, but it’s better than no shield.”
With the wide variety of coronavirus symptoms our communities have seen over the past seven months, officials say a flu shot could be even more important this year.
“If someone has the flu, it can be very confusing," Herr said. "Those symptoms overlap, and then we’ve got to include a lot of testing, finding out if they have the flu or the coronavirus.”
Health officials say they hope people will continue to follow state guidelines on slowing the spread of COVID-19, which could also slow the spread of the flu.
“We really are hoping, as we do all these things to battle exposure to the coronavirus, that we are going to do the exact same thing for the flu," Herr said.
