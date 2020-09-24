KSP seeks man, woman accused in gruesome double homicide in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have issued arrest warrants for two people accused in a double murder in Monroe County.
Police are searching for Edward Whitledge, 29, of Bakersfield, Calif., and Kayla Spivey, 28, of Hiham, Tenn.
Whitledge is wanted on two murder charges, and Spivey is wanted on two counts of complicity to commit murder.
KSP officials said the bodies of 20-year-old Trevor Cleary and 19-year-old Austin Copas were found dead in a house in Monroe County on Sunday. Both were found sitting in chairs, dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
Whitledge is 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 188 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. Spivey is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and red hair.
Investigators said they were last seen driving a black 2009 Nissan Altima, with Tennessee plates D-P-6-8-7-8-1.
KSP said the pair are considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.