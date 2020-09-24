LMPD: 127 arrests made during protests following announcement in Breonna Taylor case

By Sarah Jackson | September 24, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 9:36 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A total of 127 people were taken into custody related to protests that took place following a grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

The arrests were made Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Wednesday afternoon, a grand jury cleared Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, but charged Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment. Hankison, who was fired in June, was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center around 5 p.m. that afternoon and was later released.

The names and charges of the people arrested in connection to the protests have not been released.

