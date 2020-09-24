Louisville man lead police on pursuit before crashing into ISP vehicles

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A Louisville man allegedly lead police on a 17 mile pursuit before crashing into two Indiana State Police vehicles.
An ISP Sgt. saw a black 2019 Volkswagon Jetta without visible registration plates going over the speed limit northbound on Interstate 65 around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to ISP.
The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the Jonesville exit when the driver of the vehicle, identified as Derek Smith, 29, of Louisville, fled.
The Jetta kept going into Bartholomew County and collided with two ISP vehicles before coming to a stop.
Smith was taken in custody and transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation before later being transported to the Jackson County Jail.
ISP said at the time of his arrest Smith had two handguns on him, one of which was reported stolen out of Louisville.
He was also wanted on a warrant out of Lafayette, Indiana, troopers said.
Smith was charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of stolen property, reckless driving and possession of a handgun without a permit.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.