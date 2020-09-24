Make your vote: ‘Ruff’ competition in the Rabbit Hash mayoral race

Rabbit Hash General Store (Source: Rabbit Hash Historical Society)
By Kim Schupp | September 24, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 1:33 PM

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (FOX19) - Early voting is now available in Rabbit Hash for the 2020 mayor.

The current mayor, Brynneth Pawltrow, a rescued pit bull, faces “ruff” competition from a cat and several canines.

You can vote in person at the Rabbit Has store or online.

Currently in the lead is Jack Rabbit. He is a certified therapy dog who works at Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky.

“Jack will lead the charge in river awareness, appreciation and clean-up so that pups and people throughout the region will have a clean river to swim in when they need to cool off,” his election poster reads.

Votes are only $1.00 each. All proceeds go to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

