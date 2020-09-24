Man charged with attempted murder in Shepherdsville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two masked suspects were shot by a man they attempted to shoot before leading officers on a pursuit, according to Shepherdsville police.
Police said the masked suspects got out of a vehicle in the 100 block of Coco Bay Court around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and began shooting at a victim. The victim was not hit by the bullets and returned fire, hitting both suspects.
The two suspects went back to their vehicle and left, police said.
Bullitt County Sheriff’s deputies saw and attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspects led police on a 20-mile pursuit that ended on Kentucky Highway 61, near the Bullitt and Nelson county line.
Both suspects were taken into custody and to University of Louisville for treatment.
One suspect, identified as Michael Chase, 25, of Louisville, was taken into custody after being released from the hospital. Police said the second suspect, who has not been identified, was still hospitalized.
Chase was charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Shepherdsville Police Department at (502) 921-1000 and the anonymous tip line at (502) 215-1588.
