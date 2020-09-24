13 more virus deaths, 745 new cases confirmed in the Commonwealth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the spread of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky.
The governor confirmed 745 new virus cases Thursday, bringing up the state total to 64,158 cases. Beshear said the state is seeing a 4.57% positivity rate.
Of Thursday’s new cases, the governor said 107 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 13 more reported deaths from the coronavirus Thursday. Kentucky’s death total is now 1,137.
At least 543 Kentuckians are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 122 patients in intensive care and at least 71 people on a ventilator.
“Let’s remember this virus is very, very real, and it’s still out there," the governor stressed.
There have been at least 1,301,407 virus tests performed in Kentucky.
