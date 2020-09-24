One killed in Highview area fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a fire in the Highview area according to the Highview Fire Department.
The fire was reported in the 8100 block of Apple Valley Drive around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Highview Fire Department says there were six people in the home when the smoke detector went off.
The wife of the home was able to escape, but the husband went back in to rescue his mother.
The Highview Fire chief lived adjacent to the home and was able to save the the mother, but was unable to save the husband.
Fire crews were able to rescue the husband afterwards, but he took injuries that ultimately led to his death.
Another adult female and two children were able to escape from the home safely.
The fire is currently being investigated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.