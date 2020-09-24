Person found shot on West Ashland in Beechmont

Louisville Metro Police Department detectives responded to a shooting reported in the 100 block of W. Ashland around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 23. (Photo: File from WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | September 24, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 12:14 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Beechmont.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Ashland.

The victim was found by officers and was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not life-threatening, Mitchell said.

There are currently no suspects and the LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD.

