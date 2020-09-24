Person found shot on West Ashland in Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Beechmont.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Ashland.
The victim was found by officers and was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Their condition is not life-threatening, Mitchell said.
There are currently no suspects and the LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD.
