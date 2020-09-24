Rep. Attica Scott arrested with group accused of starting fire at Louisville Public Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A night of scattered damage across Louisville ended in a standoff at a church.
Kentucky Representative Attica Scott was arrested with a group of people accused of starting a fire at the Louisville Public Library not far from the church according to a report from LMPD.
The same group is also accused of causing extensive damage at multiple locations.
Representative Scott is charged with Rioting, Failure to Disperse, and Unlawful Assembly.
Representative Attica Scott introduced Breonna’s Law statewide after the bill was signed in Metro Council.
Scott’s bill would ban no-knock warrants across the state and require officers to take a drug and alcohol screening following a deadly incident or after they discharge their firearm while on duty
Other protesters could be seen detained on videos taken by LMPD.
Protests resumed in downtown Louisville on Thursday as many of the 127 protesters arrested the night before were released from jail.
Just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, LMPD declared the protests unlawful after windows were broken at 4th Street. That came just half an hour before the curfew was set to go in place for a second straight night.
Earlier Thursday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer extended the curfew through the weekend. Anyone not going to work or church or seeking medical services must remain indoors from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. until Monday morning.
TARC announced it was suspending services starting at 10 p.m. Thursday. Those services will resume starting Friday.
Around 9 p.m., Indiana State Police shut down the 2nd Street Bridge.
A short time later, demonstrators made their way to the First Unitarian Church at the corner of 4th Street and York Street downtown. The crowd of several hundred people sat in place on the property but did not go into the church.
Officers were in the area and could be heard telling the demonstrators the curfew was in place and the crowd needed to leave the premises. A pastor at the demonstration told WAVE 3 News the protesters would be allowed to leave, gather their belongings, and head home without facing charges.
