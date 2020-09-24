Rescheduled high school football games for September 25-26

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With a curfew in place in Louisville, here is a list of the rescheduled high school football games for this weekend.
Saturday - September 26
11 a.m. Manual at North Bullitt
11 a.m. Frederick Douglass at Ballard
11 a.m. Bullitt Central at Fairdale
11 a.m. Iroquois at Doss
11 a.m. KCD at Southern
11:30 am Carroll County at Shawnee
12 pm Central at Meade County
12 pm Providence (IN) at Holy Cross
3 p.m. Seneca at Atherton
3 p.m. Male at Butler
Sunday - September 27
1 pm Western at PRP
3 pm John Hardin at Valley
These games were rescheduled for later in the season:
October 2 - Waggener at North Oldham
October 30 - South Oldham at J’town
November 6 - Fern Creek at Eastern
