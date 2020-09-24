Rescheduled high school football games for September 25-26

Chris Wolfe's Male Bulldogs are 8-0 on the season, behind a stout defense. (Source: Annie Moore)
By Kent Taylor | September 24, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 9:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With a curfew in place in Louisville, here is a list of the rescheduled high school football games for this weekend.

Saturday - September 26

11 a.m. Manual at North Bullitt

11 a.m. Frederick Douglass at Ballard

11 a.m. Bullitt Central at Fairdale

11 a.m. Iroquois at Doss

11 a.m. KCD at Southern

11:30 am Carroll County at Shawnee

12 pm Central at Meade County

12 pm Providence (IN) at Holy Cross

3 p.m. Seneca at Atherton

3 p.m. Male at Butler

Sunday - September 27

1 pm Western at PRP

3 pm John Hardin at Valley

These games were rescheduled for later in the season:

October 2 - Waggener at North Oldham

October 30 - South Oldham at J’town

November 6 - Fern Creek at Eastern

Catch the highlights on Game On on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.

