State-by-state map breaks down most popular Halloween candies

Candy sales are expected to reach $2.4 billion this year, which is down slightly from the $2.6 billion last year, according to the data. (Source: CNN)
By Jared Goffinet | September 24, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 9:31 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - CandyStore.com released its 2020 list of favorite candy for each state.

The site used annual data mining to determine the top three most popular Halloween candies for each state.

Indiana’s most popular candies:

  • No. 1 - Starburst
  • No. 2 - Hot Tamales
  • No. 3 - Jolly Ranchers

Kentucky’s most popular candies:

  • No. 1 - Swedish Fish
  • No. 2 - Resse’s Cups
  • No. 3 - Hot Tamales

Ohio’s most popular candies:

  • No. 1 - Blow Pops
  • No. 2 - M&M’s
  • No. 3 - Starburst

The website even listed the top 10 Halloween candy in America:

CandyStore.com said candy sales are expected to reach $2.4 billion this year, which is down slightly from the $2.6 billion last year.

