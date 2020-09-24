State-by-state map breaks down most popular Halloween candies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - CandyStore.com released its 2020 list of favorite candy for each state.
The site used annual data mining to determine the top three most popular Halloween candies for each state.
Indiana’s most popular candies:
- No. 1 - Starburst
- No. 2 - Hot Tamales
- No. 3 - Jolly Ranchers
Kentucky’s most popular candies:
- No. 1 - Swedish Fish
- No. 2 - Resse’s Cups
- No. 3 - Hot Tamales
Ohio’s most popular candies:
- No. 1 - Blow Pops
- No. 2 - M&M’s
- No. 3 - Starburst
The website even listed the top 10 Halloween candy in America:
CandyStore.com said candy sales are expected to reach $2.4 billion this year, which is down slightly from the $2.6 billion last year.
