Another TARC driver tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Another TARC coach operator has tested positive for COVID-19.
The TARC operator last worked on Sept. 19, according to a statement released by TARC on Friday.
According to TARC, passengers who rode Route 10 on the morning or afternoon of Sept. 19 should monitor themselves for symptoms.
TARC is continuing to operate for essential services only and said “unless obtaining necessary supplies and services to sustain your life and the lives of others, or traveling to and from employment in an ‘essential business’ that is ‘necessary to sustain life,’ you should remain at home.”
