Does ‘claiming sanctuary’ at a church protect protesters from arrest?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 100 protesters claimed sanctuary at the First Unitarian Church of Louisville on Thursday night, the second night of a citywide curfew.
The church’s minister, the Rev. Lori Kyle, said it would be a safe place.
“This isn’t something that we’ve done a lot, but the circumstances are unique and very, very important right now,” she said.
WAVE 3 News asked its legal expert, criminal law attorney Leland Hulbert, what it means to claim sanctuary in a church and the laws behind it.
“If you look, historically, churches have been a place of sanctuary and asylum going back thousands of years, but that’s really fallen out of favor as far as modern tactics,” Hulbert said.
According to the city’s curfew order, the curfew does not apply to those traveling to and from a house of worship for services. However, Hulbert said it’s likely Thursday night’s incident didn’t fall under this exception because there was no worship service taking place.
“I don’t see in this order where people are allowed to go to a church and assemble,” Hulbert said.
WAVE 3 News asked Hulbert if in general, police could legally arrest someone who claimed sanctuary in a church after committing a crime.
“You can’t prevent being arrested by just going into a church. You may be able to break this curfew legally if you’re attending a church service, but if you’re evading police or you’ve committed a crime you can’t just hide in a church.”
However, none of the protesters physically on the church grounds was arrested Thursday night, according to LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder, because it was private property. The city curfew only applies to public places like roadways and city parks.
LMPD officers arrested some protesters who said they were on their way to First Unitarian Church; the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, called the curfew enforcement unconstitutional in a press release. ACLU members wrote the curfew is designed to silence protesters by violating their rights to freedom of speech and religion.
On Thursday, LMPD officers allowed the protesters on the church property to return to Jefferson Square Park to collect their belongings and go home.
Church leaders told WAVE 3 News that opening the property to protesters as a safe haven was the right thing to do to protect them from arrest.
“It was a humbling opportunity to exercise our allyship to them," Kyle said. "They’ve been nothing but respectful and appreciative and it helps us uphold our unitarian values where we uphold justice. The most important voices to be heard in this effort are the voices of the black leadership. We’re here to support them and that’s what this is all about.”
The First Unitarian Church said it will continue to provide sanctuary to any protester for the remainder of the curfew order, which has been extended through Monday morning.
